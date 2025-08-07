Highly rated West Brom goalkeeper sent out on non-league loan after Austria pre-season involvement

The 19-year-old shot stopper, who has been at the club since the age of nine, has been involved throughout Albion's pre-season training camp.

The youngster, who is a cousin to former West Brom striker Saido Berhaino, was part of the squad that spent time in Austria, and he was an unused substitute in their behind closed doors friendly against Dynamo Kyiv.

Now the England youth international is set for a short term loan spell away from the club - as he looks to gain valuable first team experience.

The keeper will spent a month with Northern Premier League side Rushall Olympic - as they prepare for life back in the division after relegation from the National League North.

Cisse is one of the next young goalkeepers to come off the Albion production line, which has produced shot stoppers ready for the first team in recent years, with Alex Palmer and Josh Griffiths both going on to break into the fold at The Hawthorns.

And he spoke to the Express & Star back in January, about how he wants to be the next one to make a mark having penned a professional contract.

He said: "With Palms now playing, Josh and Ted, it shows the pathway there for all of the keepers.

"That was the main thing with me signing my new contract. I realised the amount of keepers that have come through and the pathway, there must be a project and there must be a path for all of the keepers.

"Being able to work with Palms, Ted, Josh when he is here and especially Joe (Wildsmith), they give me good advice.

"Training with the first team and even training with the under-21s, it's making sure everything I do is the best quality.

"It (2024) has been good. We'll see what happens for me next season with either going on loan or continuing to play my game at under-21s level."

The latest loan will be Cisse's second spell away from Albion - having spent a short time with Alvechurch at the end of last season.