'He brings goals': John Marquis Shrewsbury view and Callum Stewart stance after League 2 opener

Their draw against Bromley to start off life back in League Two came on the back of an impressive set of pre-season results.

Youngster Callum Stewart grabbed headlines in pre-season with his goals - but he was left out of the side on Saturday.

John Marquis led the line for Salop - in a game where they struggled to create a great deal going forward.

On the latest episode of the Shrews Views podcast, Ollie Westbury and Jonny Drury look at the selection, and whether Stewart can feel hard done by after an impressive pre-season.