Shrews Views S5 E1: New series - League 2 life, Bromley and the transfer window
Jonny Drury and Ollie Westbury return with a brand new series of the Shrews Views podcast.
By Jonny Drury
Published
Fresh from the first game of the season, the pair discuss the opening day draw and everyone that comes from it.
They look at the positives and negatives, discuss the front line and look at Michael Appleton's line on potential incomings.
They answer your questions and look ahead to the trip to Tranmere Rovers.