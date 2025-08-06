Michael Appleton’s incredibly passionate response to the importance of recruitment

The Salop boss is always relaxed and composed in press conferences before and after matches.

If he is frustrated by something, he will make that known, but it can be hard to tell from his mannerisms if Town have won or lost.

But in his first press conference of the season last week, a question about the importance of recruitment in football saw the Town boss show immense passion about something he feels very strongly about.

"Recruitment is the single most important thing in the game,” he said. “Forget coaching, forget anything that goes on in the classroom or anything like that. Forget nutrition, forget sports science, forget exercise, that's all part of it, but recruitment is the single most important thing for any football club's success. The single.

"I just play a part in trying to get them organised, play a certain way, but recruitment is the one.