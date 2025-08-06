Elyh Harrison: Michael Appleton outlines Shrewsbury Town goalkeeper hope

The Salop keeper missed out on their League Two curtain raiser against Bromley last weekend with a foot problem.

The 19-year-old joined on a season-long loan deal from Premier League big hitters Manchester United a few weeks back.

But in Salop's final pre-season game of the season against Burnley, he picked up a foot injury which ruled him out of their first competitive fixture of the campaign.

Toby Savin deputised for the shotstopper, with the former Accrington Stanley keeper keeping a clean sheet as the game finished 0-0.