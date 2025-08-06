Elyh Harrison: Michael Appleton outlines Shrewsbury Town goalkeeper hope
Shrewsbury Town boss Michael Appleton is hopeful Elyh Harrison will be able to play against Tranmere Rovers this Saturday.
Plus
Published
The Salop keeper missed out on their League Two curtain raiser against Bromley last weekend with a foot problem.
The 19-year-old joined on a season-long loan deal from Premier League big hitters Manchester United a few weeks back.
But in Salop's final pre-season game of the season against Burnley, he picked up a foot injury which ruled him out of their first competitive fixture of the campaign.
Toby Savin deputised for the shotstopper, with the former Accrington Stanley keeper keeping a clean sheet as the game finished 0-0.