Last week it emerged the Italian side had lodged a £10m bid for Heggem - with talks ongoing between the two clubs.

The move was not surprising given earlier summer speculation - but a potential exit of Heggem represents a massive blow for Albion ahead of the Championship opener against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

Heggem, a steal at £500,000 last summer went on to be Albion's best player last season. He was always going to become a target this season.

Many Albion fans have been debating the price tag over recent days and weighing up whether selling one of your best players is the right thing to do, even if a huge profit does help with financial fair play issues.

That is a debate that continues, but what happens beyond that? If a deal for Heggem does go through, it leaves Albion's defensive unit lighter and it gives Ryan Mason a decision to make with how he moves forward.