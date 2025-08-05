Wolves defender 'living a dream' in England

Wolves made an £8.4million swoop to sign the teenager from Brazilian side Sport Recife last summer, hijacking the deal from Premier League rivals Chelsea.

But Lima, who only turned 19-years-old last month, was given time to adapt to life in England and only made six first team appearances and three in the Premier League.

He is likely to leave on loan this summer if the right deal can be struck, but the Brazilian insists he is delighted to be around the first team in pre-season as he continues to improve.

He said: “I'm very happy here because it's a dream. I’m living a dream.

"When I was young, I dreamt to be here.

"I’m enjoying it every time, in the hotel, at the training ground, on the pitch, outside the pitch, with every guy, every player.”

“Every day we train. I listen every day. I’m training on my passing, and the physicality.

"Every day we train to evolve. It’s step by step, every day.

“It’s very hard, pre-season is really hard. We’re always working hard because we need to be ready for the next season in the Premier League.”

Championship side Wrexham have shown interest in signing Lima this summer, while some top League One clubs are also interested.

Wolves are keen to send Lima out on loan to give him more game time and help him develop physically.

Part of it is also to help him adapt with his English speaking skills and to British football, hence why Wolves are set to sanction a move in this country.

The club are also limited on the number of foreign loans and are keeping some spaces free for other players - such as Sasa Kalajdzic, who could still depart this summer.

Lima is also putting in effort to learn English with regular lessons and the teenager says he has improved with the language, which is helping him when interacting with his team-mates.

On learning the language, the defender added: “It’s every week, two, three times every week.

"Now it’s better, I can speak with the English players, and other players I’ll speak Spanish or Portuguese.

“It’s good for me. Last season, I didn’t speak too much because my English was not good. But now I understand, and I can speak. It’s better for me.”