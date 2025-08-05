Telford Tigers agree two-way deal with talented teenager

Leese, who made 60 National League appearances last term, has agreed a two-way contract which will enable him to play for both the Tigers first and second teams.

The 18-year-old’s primary focus will be on anchoring the blue line in the club’s Moralee League side, with the coaching staff believing that will best aid his development.

Tigers head coach and general manager, Tom Watkins, explained: “Ryan is a smart kid, has good poise, makes good plays and decent first passes.

“But he’s still very young and I couldn’t get him the ice time he needed last year in the National League.

“The set-up we have for Ryan is perfect - two-way from National League with the Moralee team where he will continue his progression with the best opportunities of both teams.

“He’ll step into National League action when required and available, but his primary focus will be under Jason Silverthorn’s guidance in the Moralee side.

“There, he’ll benefit from more ice time, greater responsibility, and exposure to all key situations. It’s the perfect environment to mature, get stronger, and grow in confidence.

“This pathway is exactly what we need to continue the emergence of these young players.”

Silverthorn, the Tigers 2 player-coach, has been impressed with Leese’s maturity.

He said: “Last season, due to injuries and low numbers, he was asked to play a lot of hockey in a position he wouldn’t usually be in and he handled it really well.

“The plan this year is for Ryan to get all those important minutes with the Tigers 2 side to help him grow in key situations.

“He’s a talented, intelligent defenceman who will be trusted in big moments and is firmly on the path to becoming a top-four National League player."