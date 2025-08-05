Talks progressing for sale of Wolves striker

The striker has been allowed to leave the club all summer and Wolves have been working on securing him a permanent move away.

German side Dortmund are now the frontrunners to sign the 23-year-old after they made contact with his representatives and offered him a five-year contract to come to the Bundesliga.

There is currently no agreement with Wolves but talks are progressing well and are expected to accelerate this week.

Dortmund are working on a deal in the region of £17million, but Wolves are keen to recoup as much money as possible for a forward that cost them £35million in 2020, and are expected to push for a higher price that could reach £20million or more.

Negotiations are expected to continue this week over the final fee and the payment terms, as Wolves look to offload the player.

Silva has been with Wolves in pre-season and travelled with the team for their training camp in Portugal, but he has not featured in any pre-season games as he continues rehabbing from an injury.

It is understood Silva is now close to returning, but he is unlikely to feature for Wolves again as he nears an exit.

Silva only has one year left on his Wolves contract, but that does include the option to extend it by a further year.

However, that is now unlikely to be needed as the player closes in on a permanent move away this summer.

Silva arrived at Wolves from Porto as a teenager and scored four Premier League goals in his first season, as he was exposed to first team football quicker than the club originally planned.

He then struggled the following year and failed to score in 22 top flight appearances.

Silva spent the following season on loan at Belgian side Anderlecht and Dutch team PSV Eindhoven, in the first two of four loan spells he would have in his Wolves career.

The Portuguese international was convinced to stay for the 2023/24 season and was given the number nine shirt as a result, but he failed to make an impression on head coach Gary O'Neil and spent the second half of the season on loan at Rangers.

Wolves were unable to secure Silva a permanent move last summer and he instead made a late loan switch to Spanish side Las Palmas, where he had his most successful loan spell to date with 10 goals in 24 La Liga games.

Once his permanent move goes through this summer, Silva will finish his Wolves career with five goals and six assists in 72 games.

Only four of those goals came in the Premier League, which were all in his debut season, meaning his last English top flight strike was in a 1-1 draw at Albion in May 2021.

His final Wolves goal came in a Carabao Cup win over Blackpool in August 2023.