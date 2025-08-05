Liam Keen comment: A strong debut and defensive woes sum up Wolves in Girona

The supporters seemed to enjoy another European trip in the sun - and so they should after little to cheer about in recent years.

But Wolves' stuttering pre-season is yet to take off with the Premier League campaign just around the corner.

Disappointing display

Wolves have so far struggled to maintain performances in pre-season and that has meant results have taken a hit.

Winning is less important right now, but failing to win in five matches this summer and losing three of them is a record Vitor Pereira will have wanted to avoid.

Against Girona Wolves started relatively well but were toothless in their attacks.

Time and again Ki-Jana Hoever got into dangerous positions on the right, but every single one of his crosses found a Girona defender.

Ki-Jana Hoever (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

Fer Lopez took up good positions and was quick on the transition to create Wolves attacks, but consistently turned back and produced backwards passes.

Wolves needed someone to take a risk and get at the Girona defence - who were offering up space - but none of Pereira’s forwards obliged.

Girona fired some warnings to Wolves with chances of their own, but the first half was essentially a training game. The teams limped to half-time with the score locked at 0-0.

The second half is where the defensive woes reared their ugly head again.

Sam Johnstone failed to catch a cross and instead punched at it, before Girona too easily were allowed to whip the ball back in again.