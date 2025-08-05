Four talking points from Shrewsbury Town’s opening day stalemate

Salop lifted the lid on their fourth-tier campaign at the weekend against Bromley in a disjointed clash which always looked like it was destined to end all square.

For Town, it got them their first points of the season, and there were both good and bad things to take from the game.

This time last year, Town lost their opening three league matches, so the draw gets them on the board early - here are some of the talking points from the clash at the Croud Meadow.

A clean sheet is a great starting point

Keeping a clean sheet was not Shrewsbury’s greatest strength last year, so it must be something they will take confidence from after they kept a shutout on the opening day of the campaign.

In total, they kept just four in the season, and Appleton and director of football Micky Moore have spoken about how they wanted to do something about it.