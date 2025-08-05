Dave Edwards: Wolves better against Girona, but still need more

Like all the games, there were some positive signs, but they really lacked the cutting edge in the final third up until the last 15 minutes of the game.

I do believe that Vitor Pereira will be happy with this performance. I thought there was a lot more control, particularly in the first half, with the way Wolves built with their attacks - it was very much like what we saw last year.

They did not rush the ball forward, they wanted to get all their bodies into the opposition’s half. They would move it quite calmly until there was a moment to hit that more progressive pass through the lines.

At that point, if they gave it away, they were in a good position to win it back. That was something they did really well on Sunday.

What they lacked in the game was the quality of the pass into the final third. It let them down at times, and it is the one thing they are going to need to really improve in the absence of Rayan Ait-Nouri and Matheus Cunha.