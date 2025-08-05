Dave Edwards: More good than bad on the opening day for Shrewsbury

The Town supporters would have liked a few goals and a bit more excitement, but I have said time and time again that starting the season well and picking up points is very important.

There were enough good things in the game, which made it a positive day. I have had mixed reviews from various fans. Some thought it was good, and some thought it was awful. I am somewhere in the middle.

This team will naturally get better, and the areas in which they struggled do take time to develop - that is the attacking play.

You have to get that defence right first. You have to get that strong foundation. For the most part, I thought they looked very solid against a Bromley team I covered a few times last year.