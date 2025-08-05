Dave Edwards: More good than bad on the opening day for Shrewsbury
The first game of the season is always exciting, but it did not play out like the Shrewsbury fans would have hoped.
The Town supporters would have liked a few goals and a bit more excitement, but I have said time and time again that starting the season well and picking up points is very important.
There were enough good things in the game, which made it a positive day. I have had mixed reviews from various fans. Some thought it was good, and some thought it was awful. I am somewhere in the middle.
This team will naturally get better, and the areas in which they struggled do take time to develop - that is the attacking play.
You have to get that defence right first. You have to get that strong foundation. For the most part, I thought they looked very solid against a Bromley team I covered a few times last year.