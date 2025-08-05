Confidence Market Drayton Town can kick on after first win

The Gingerbread Men chalked up a first victory of the North West Counties League season by marking their home Greenfields opener with a 3-1 win over Stockport Georgians.

It was an ideal response to away defeats to start the campaign against Runcorn Town and county rivals Shawbury United, who once again stole the bragging rights.

But, with at least a handful of his first-team squad still to return to action, Dawson is upbeat that the success over Stockport can be followed up on as Drayton kickstart their season in earnest - with a trip to winless Stoke outfit Foley Meir on Saturday.

"We're missing six players and have been for three games and that's the exciting thing," Dawson said.

"Looking at how we've performed, I know we've got strong players to come back for competition, which is even better.

"Foley are a decent outfit, we've got to be at it and perform like we did last time, compete for first and second balls and have quality to be ruthless in the final third."

Daniel Holdcroft was again the Drayton goal hero with a double, either side of Harry Minshall's effort.

Holdcroft opened the scoring on 17 minutes and Minshall made it two on half hour. The former added his second - and fourth of the term - on the hour. Stockport struck a consolation penalty late on.

"I was really pleased because I was frustrated after the Shawbury game, where I think we probably had enough chances to win the game three times over," the manager added.

"We were still missing quite a few players and a lot of lads stepped up. Harrison was excellent in goal.

"Dan Holdcroft was brilliant, everyone was from one to 16.

"It was quite an even contest. It was a bit of magic from Minsh and Dan Holdcroft did his bit of magic, that's why he's got four goals in three games so far."