Wolves facing Premier League competition in fight for Spanish signing

The club are keen to sign the 21-year-old Spaniard from Sevilla but looked destined to miss out to Italian side Napoli.

However, that move has stalled and Wolves have continued to push for Sanchez in recent days.

Their battle to sign Sanchez is expected to continue, too, as fellow Premier League clubs have entered the race for him.

JJX Logistics, sponsors for the Express & Star Wolves pre-season coverage 2025 in Portugal and Spain

Hague Fasteners, sponsors for the Express & Star Wolves pre-season coverage 2025 in Portugal and Spain

Everton have been credited with an interest and Wolves are fighting to sign him as their new right-wing-back.