Wolves facing Premier League competition in fight for Spanish signing
Wolves are facing competition from fellow Premier League clubs in the race to sign Juanlu Sanchez, the Express & Star understands.
By Liam Keen
Published
The club are keen to sign the 21-year-old Spaniard from Sevilla but looked destined to miss out to Italian side Napoli.
However, that move has stalled and Wolves have continued to push for Sanchez in recent days.
Their battle to sign Sanchez is expected to continue, too, as fellow Premier League clubs have entered the race for him.
Everton have been credited with an interest and Wolves are fighting to sign him as their new right-wing-back.