Portuguese club pay touching tribute to Wolves hero Diogo Jota and brother with new kit

Silva and Jota died in a crash on July 3 in the Spanish region of Zamora.

The news rocked the football world - with tributes to the former Wolves man and his brother pouring in from across the globe.

A number of touching moments have taken place since - with Wolves fans laying out hundreds of flowers outside Molineux following the news.

Now the club where the pair featured have made the latest gesture, dedicating their new strips to the pair.

Gondomar SC have imprinted images of the two players on the front of their home, away and third kits for the upcoming season.

The back of the shirt also features their names underneath and infinity symbol.

In a post on social media, the club said: "Our new jersey brings in the great image of Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva, two sons of Gondomar who left us too soon, but who will live forever in the history of our club and our football," Gondomar posted on social media.

"Every time our athletes put on this jersey, it's like stepping on the field with them."

The brothers grew up in Gondomar, near Porto, and the club named their academy after Jota back in 2022.