Michael Appleton outlines how Shrewsbury will make further additions

Salop have made seven signings since the end of last season, and they picked up their first point of the campaign on the weekend against Bromley in League Two.

Six of those new arrivals were handed their debut in Shropshire on Saturday, with only Elyh Harrison, the on-loan Manchester United goalkeeper, missing out through injury.

Town defended well against Bromley, but they did not create many chances in front of goal, and Appleton says players may need to leave the club to get more new arrivals.

"The reality is, maybe one or two might have to leave the group for us to bolster and get bodies in,” Appleton said.

"One thing I can reassure everyone is that if we do lose players, the reality is we have to make sure that the ones that come in are better than the ones that are leaving.

"That's not being disrespectful, that's just the business, that's how it is.

"We're going to make sure that when people do come in, they're an upgrade on anyone that leaves the building.”

Town have only used one of their available five loan slots, and Appleton says when it gets to August, this is when the bigger clubs start transfer market movement.

He said: "But I think it's one of them where everybody wants as many minutes in game time as possible.

"Clearly, there are certain players in the group who I can't promise that to, or certainly can't promise them on a consistent basis.

"I think organically, things happen in August. That just tends to happen.

"The movers and shakers with money start the process, and then everyone else works around them."

Shrewsbury are back in League Two action this weekend as they make the journey to Tranmere Rovers still seeking to get their first win of the season.