"It's like a family and this is powerful" - Vitor Pereira on Wolves' potential

The head coach has connected with the supporters since his arrival in December, after helping the club out of a relegation battle.

He has so far been frustrated at the lack of signings this summer, but has insisted his commitment to the club and fans moving forward.

Hague Fasteners, sponsors for the Express & Star Wolves pre-season coverage 2025 in Portugal and Spain

JJX Logistics, sponsors for the Express & Star Wolves pre-season coverage 2025 in Portugal and Spain

With the new season now on the horizon, Pereira believes the club has potential to rise up the league again.

"If we work together, it's a city with one club," Pereira said.

"You know what we have in Wolverhampton, we have the football. We have the football and if we go to the pubs, we speak about the football. It's like a family and this is powerful.