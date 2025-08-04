‘Embarrassing’ - Bromley’s Andy Woodman blasts 17-minute stoppage in Shrewsbury clash

The game, which ultimately ended 0-0, had to be stopped midway through the first half after the assistant referee Scott Chalkley picked up an injury.

Both sets of players left the field, and an announcement came over Shrewsbury’s PA system urging a qualified referee to come forward after fourth official Niall Felton had to step in as linesman.

Eventually, Alan Cork stepped in, and the game then continued.

"First of all, let's hope the official is OK,” Woodman said. “He seems to be OK, and that's most important.

"It was an embarrassing situation for the referees' management, to have to ask for someone to come out of the crowd to get the game going. I've never known that in my life.

"I don't really know what to say about it - it's embarrassing. It stops the momentum of the game, and we had the momentum at that point. I'm sure Michael (Appleton) will look at it differently.

"The second half then becomes a bit of a damp squib because these players have been out on their feet since two o'clock. It's a red-hot day and a long shift for them. It's tough on both teams, and shouldn't happen."