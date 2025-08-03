Wolves forward leaves pre-season camp to complete move away

The Portuguese forward has not been included in Wolves' squad to face Girona, who kick-off at 7pm UK time tonight at the Estadi Montilivi.

Guedes left the Wolves camp today (Sunday) and has travelled to complete a permanent transfer to the La Liga side.

Wolves have been keen to offload Guedes for some time and his departure will make them a significant saving on the wage bill.

However, the club also need to make several more additions this summer and they are actively chasing another striker, among a number of positions.

Wolves signed Guedes in the summer of 2022 for £27.5million but the 28-year-old has had an underwhelming spell at the club, which has also included loan moves at Benfica and Villarreal.

His last action for the club was a consolation goal against Lens in a pre-season friendly last week and he leaves Wolves with seven goals and six assists in 51 appearances in all competitions.

That includes just three goals in the Premier League.