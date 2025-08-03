The best is yet to come - warns Shrewsbury centre-back Tom Anderson

Salop kick-started their League Two campaign against the Ravens on Saturday, and neither side was able to break the deadlock in a cagey encounter at the Croud Meadow.

The match saw Anderson be one of five debutants to play from the start of the game, and then Tom Sang came on late in the clash to become the sixth.

There were some good and some not so good from Town at the weekend, but overall, Anderson thinks getting the first point on the board early is important.

"We've got a lot of talented players,” he said. “There are 45 league games left, and once we put it together, I think the best of us is yet to come.

"It's only one game and it's early doors, but we'll keep working on it day in and day out in training and then hopefully start scoring goals.

"If you don't win the game, make sure you don't lose it. We've come out with a point against a good team who, in this league, are very good at what they do. I think the start, the first 20, was a little bit cagey.

"The first game of the season is always a bit like that. You know everyone is a bit nervous, a bit anxious. But then after the break, I think we started to play some good stuff and just couldn't quite put it together in the final third."

Anderson signed for Shrewsbury at the start of the summer transfer window after he chose to turn down a contract from Doncaster - a side with which he was promoted to League One with last season.

The 31-year-old has seen six more new players arrive at the club over the course of the summer, and he has admitted leaving Doncaster took some time to adjust.

"It was quite a big change the first week,” he continued. “When I was at my previous club, I was there for a long time. But it's been a good change and a challenge, and something that I wanted.

"Loving it so far, a good point at the weekend and hopefully build on that and get three next week."

Shrewsbury make the trip to Tranmere next week as they seek out their first fourth-tier win.