Pre-season: Girona 2 Wolves 1 - Report

Vitor Pereira's side travelled to the Estadi Montilivi, with the Costa Brava trophy on the line, and played out a low key first half.

Two quickfire goals in the second half, with more lacklustre defending, gave Girona control that they never relinquished in the rest of the half, despite Jhon Arias netting on his first Wolves outing.

The defeat adds to Wolves' losses to Santa Clara and Lens, and their draws with Burnley and Stoke so far this summer.

Analysis

Vitor Pereira handed Rodrigo Gomes a chance at left-wing-back, while Santi Bueno came in to play against his old team.

New signing Arias and Yerson Mosquera, who is coming back from a serious knee injury, were both named among the substitutes.

Goncalo Guedes was not in the squad after he left the camp to complete a permanent move to Real Sociedad.

Wolves started the game relatively well and had some openings, without creating anything meaningful in the first 15 minutes.

Ki-Jana Hoever and Rodrigo Gomes started well at wing-back, while Fer Lopez was taking up some good attacking positions.

Cristhian Stuani had the ball in the back of the net for Girona but he was flagged offside.

The pace of the game dipped significantly as the half progressed but the hosts almost scored when a free-kick caused a chaotic scramble in the Wolves box until they eventually cleared their lines.

Both sides entered the half-time break drawing 0-0.

But that deadlock was quickly broken at the start of the second half as Wolves went 1-0 down.

A cross from the right towards the far post had Santi Bueno on his heels and as Yangel Herrera attacked it, the ball flew past Sam Johnstone.

Moments later, the hosts doubled their lead through Joel Roca. He cut inside from the left, onto his right foot, and curled the ball home into the top corner with a stunning finish.

Wolves made five changes in the 65th minute, which included giving first pre-season minutes to Arias and Mosquera.

Those changes helped Wolves up the tempo and Arias won the ball back in the box to set up Jorgen Strand Larsen, who had a near post shot saved.

From the resulting corner, Mosquera came close when his header was tipped over the bar.

Wolves finally got back into the game in the 77th minute when new signing Arias snatched a goal. After good work from Joao Gomes, the ball broke for the forward in the box and he shrugged off a challenge to finish beyond the goalkeeper.

Hugo Bueno had a good chance with a sight of goal in the 89th minute, but he dragged his shot wide.

Pereira's side performed much better for the remaining minutes but could not find a way back into the fixture as they fell to defeat.

Wolves team:

Sa (Johnstone, 45), Hoever (Lima, 81), S.Bueno (Doherty, 65), Agbadou, Toti (Mosquera, 65), R.Gomes (H.Bueno, 65), Andre (Hwang, 81), J.Gomes, Munetsi (Bellegarde, 65), Lopez (Arias, 65), Larsen (Kalajdzic, 81).

Subs not used: Bentley, Chirewa.