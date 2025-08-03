Ollie Morgan and Freya Anderson satisfied with 4x100 medley final efforts to see out championship

Morgan earlier in the weekend came agonizingly close to a place in the men's 50m backstroke final, but missed out by 0.11 seconds having placed 10th at the showpiece event in Singapore.

The competition's final night included 4x100 medley heats and finals in both the men's and women's categories with Great Britain represented - including former Ellesmere swimmer Freya Anderson as part of the latter.

Morgan, of Bishop's Castle, and his medley team, featuring Greg Butler, Ed Mildred and Duncan Scott qualified into the tricky lane seven from the heats but swam consistently to achieve a finish of sixth, viewed as an encouraging effort as the team move into the next stages of the Olympic cycle.

“We've got hold of our heads high - it's a long, hard week and the boys were really good. It’s a young team with not much experience there (in world finals), but I think we all really enjoyed it, got in there and had a good shot at it,” said Scott.

Morgan had earlier in the competition achieved a fine finish of fifth in the 100m backstroke but failed to qualify from the heat in the 200m.

In the women's medley, Anderson, Lauren Cox, Angharad Evans and Emily Richards combined for a finish of eighth after securing qualification.

Anderson said: “I think we’re pretty happy, we had a lot of fun doing it and it was really good to take the process from this morning and bring it to tonight, try and improve on our times and our own race strategies and I think we all did that and pushed on the time a little bit."