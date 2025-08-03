Mixed fortunes in the FA Cup for county duo - non-league round-up

Alport contested much of the extra preliminary round with 10 men at Yockings Park - before their visitors were also reduced to 10 men - but the hosts showed a clinical touch late on to progress.

Having lost Callum Knowles to a straight red card to an off-the-ball incident before the break, an interval substitution from boss Adam Shillcock to introduce Ollie Holden worked a treat.

Holden was a thorn in the Merseyside visitors' side and finally found a breakthrough 15 minutes with a cool lob from Ellis Turner's pass. Litherland then had Joel Ogiugo dismissed for foul play.

A lively finale deservedly went the way of Midland Premier outfit Alport thanks to another couple of efforts in stoppage time. Turner turned scorer to lift in from Harry Farnsworth's fine cross, before Farnsworth volleyed home from Holden's delivery.

"We went through a wave of emotions there, from being poor and having a man sent off in the first half to being exceptional in the second half," Shillcock said.

"Overall I'm really happy. I said at half-time if we can take anything from the sending off it's to bite down and be resilient and we did. Sometimes you have to wait 20 or 30 games to overcome the adversity and we've done it in game one."

Alport will face Runcorn Linnets at home in the preliminary round on August 16.

There was disappointment for step four Shifnal Town, who fell at the first hurdle against Coventry United.

Shifnal, who at step four are the highest level to enter at this stage, lost 1-0 to a late goal. A looped cross from substitute Ben Vallance deceived Andy Wycherley and nestled in. Shaquille Whittingham had previously cracked the crossbar from range for Shifnal in a tight tie.

In league action elsewhere, unbeaten Telford Town made it two wins from three to start life in North West Counties First Division South.

Matthew Boswell's side chalked up a fine 1-0 win away at Alsager Town courtesy of Alex Hughes' penalty after just 10 minutes. It builds on a dominant 3-0 derby win over Haughmond - who remain pointless - last Wednesday.

Market Drayton Town earned a first victory of the season with a 3-1 Greenfields success over Stockport Georgians.

Dan Holdcroft scored in either half, with Harry Minshall also on target.

Shawbury United lost for the first time this term with a 2-1 reverse at Sandbach United.

It looked like three from three for the visitors as Ablay Sowe netted early in the second half but Sandbach struck twice with 14 minutes left.

Goals in the 86th and 88th minute condemned Allscott Heath to a dramatic 2-1 defeat at home to Barnton.

AFC Bridgnorth romped to a 5-1 opening-day success at Allexton & New Parks in Midland Division One. Reagan Wardle fired a brace with Joel Westwood, Mitchell Evans and Elliot Lee on target.

Ludlow Town begin their Hellenic Division One season at home to Newent Town on Tuesday.