"Maybe I should start working as an agent" - Wolves striker's role in latest club signing

The striker, who is going into his second season at the club, will now be joined by his Norwegian compatriot after Wolves completed a £10million move for Wolfe.

Larsen also played a role in convincing Fer Lopez to swap Celta Vigo for Wolves and the forward knows the importance of the players helping the club get deals over the line.

“Maybe I should start working as an agent," Larsen said.

"It’s really nice, I’m glad he's here. He’s obviously a good friend of mine from the national team, he spoke to me a lot before coming here. He's been wanting to come here for a while now, and I'm glad it's done, and we can start working, because we still have some time before the first game of season.

“He knew about the interest for quite a long period, but then obviously he wants to be sure. I've been lucky to be in that situation, so now I can help both him and Fer to make decisions, and the same with Arias coming, talking with Andre and Yerson. I think that's good, that we give some confidence to players that want to come.

“Obviously, Wolves is a big club, but when you want to make a change of club, you need to be 100 per cent sure. I think that's made the choice easier for them and made them want to come even more. So, I'm happy we're still getting players in because we need to be really ready when the season starts in a few weeks.

David Moller Wolfe (Photo by Wolverhampton Wanderers FC/Wolves via Getty Images)

“His English is good. He’s been living abroad for a few years now, playing in Holland.

"We're not from the same area, but I’ve always known who is, and we played together in the last two years with the national team. I know him really well, so I'll take care of him, but he will fit in here very well. He has a good sense of humour, so that'll be good for him.

“The first bit of coming to new clubs is getting settled in with all the new stuff. Playing football is what you're comfortable at, but then it's all the other things, finding a new house, driving on the other side of the road, living in a foreign country, everything that comes with it.

"So, hopefully he can use the next week now to get that done and then focus on the football stuff.”

Vitor Pereira was keen to add height and physicality to Wolves' wing-back options and Wolfe ticks that box, standing at 6ft 1ins tall.

Larsen believes his new club team-mate will offer something different to the squad and fit in among the challenges of the Premier League.

He said: “He's a really, really physical guy. Quite tall – obviously he's Norwegian, so that's how we are built. But he's a tall left-back, runs up and down the wing, wants to give crosses, really physical, hard to beat one against one defensively. He likes to play with the wingers, one-twos. A really good, young, talented player.

“Obviously, we have a lot of them already here, but I think he might give us something different to what we have already at wing-back. He is probably more physical than the rest and he will come here and give his all from the first minute, because he's a hard worker like myself, and he just wants to come here and prove that he's good enough.”

Having now helped Wolves get deals over the line for Wolfe and Lopez, Larsen is hoping to be rewarded with some dangerous deliveries from the flanks as he aims to build on his 14 goals from his debut campaign.

Larsen said: “Both him and Fer know that when they come here, OK, I helped them as an agent, but they know where the crosses need to go. I think that's good for me too, because obviously last year I had a really good connection with a few of the players who have left – Nelson, Rayan, Cunha, Pablo all gave me assists in the season.

“So, definitely we need to find players that can continue to do it. I think we are now building a really good team where we have loads of quality behind me as a striker, Sasa, ‘Channy’, we have really good number 10s and wing backs that can give us loads of assists hopefully.”