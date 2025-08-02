Wolves complete signing of Norwegian defender

Wolves have completed the signing of Norwegian defender David Moller Wolfe on a five-year deal.

The 23-year-old completed his medical on Friday after Wolves agreed a £10million deal with Dutch side AZ Alkmaar.

Wolfe now arrives as the desired replacement for Rayan Ait-Nouri, who departed for Manchester City earlier in the summer, and will play left-wing-back in Vitor Pereira's system.

Wolves are currently in Spain on pre-season and return to England after Sunday's friendly against Girona, but Wolfe will not join up with them this weekend.

Norway's defender #05 David Moller Wolfe celebrates scoring during the 2026 World Cup Group I qualifier football match between Israel and Norway, in Debrecen, Hungary, on March 25, 2025. (Photo by Attila KISBENEDEK / AFP) (Photo by ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP via Getty Images)

Instead, he will join up with the team on their return to Wolverhampton next week, as they prepare for the start of the new Premier League season.

Wolfe only joined Alkmaar two years ago from Norwegian side Brann and last season he scored three goals and registered eight assists in all competitions.

After getting this deal over the line, Wolves will now turn their attention to several other additions this summer.

The club are keen to add a right-wing-back, left-sided centre-back, a central midfielder and another striker before the transfer window closes.

Wolfe has racked up 190 senior appearances so far in his career after first coming through as a teenager at Bergen Nord in his home nation, before a move to Brann.

At AZ Alkmaar he replaced Milos Kerkez as the first choice left-back last season and played 45 matches