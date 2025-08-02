"Satisfied" - Michael Appleton reacts to Shrewsbury's opening day draw against Bromley

Salop put their first point on the board this season as their League Two opener against Bromley ended in a goalless draw.

Town had five debutants in their starting XI and they registered a clean sheet in the clash at the Croud Meadow.

Defending was an area of their game they found difficult last season, as they were relegated from the third tier.

And while they did not create a great deal in front of goal, Town got themselves on the board in the league table in the Shropshire sunshine.

"It was a battle of attrition in a way,” Appleton reflected. “I think we knew what we were up against. We knew it was going to be a difficult one.

"There's a reason why, last season, Bromley were 24th out of 24 with the ball. They get the ball forward early, and they make it difficult for you. You've got some big boys in the team.

"You've got someone who can throw it 60 yards and get them up the pitch. They look to get throw-ins or free kicks high in your half.

"There is loads that we can do much better with the ball. But, I think, defensively, to keep a clean sheet on the opening day against a side that finished in the top half of the division last year, I'll take it. I'm satisfied."

And Shrewsbury now move on to a clash against Tranmere Rovers next weekend.

"They'll all get better," he continued. "It's day one, there are another 45 to go.

"There's a point on the board. The good thing is, if we're 25 or 30 per cent down on what we're capable of, yet we're able to look reasonably comfortable to keep a clean sheet. I've got to be happy.

"I've got to be aware that better things are going to come. We're going to look more dangerous, we're going to be able to look sharper.

"That would be the message to the players, for me. The first day is out of the way, and everyone's looking forward to it. After day one, there'll be numerous teams, fans, managers, thinking they're going to get promoted or they're going to be in with a shot, and there'll be some feeling sorry for themselves or getting themselves too down.

"I think we've just got to stay focused. We know what we need to do. Some bits have to be better, we'll try and be better next week and try and get more than a point."