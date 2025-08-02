Joe Aston returns to Telford Tigers for new season

He first appeared for the Tigers in 2014 and was a member of the team that won the league and cup double in 2020.

Aston spoke of his delight to be playing in Shropshire again and has some big hopes for the forthcoming National Ice Hockey League campaign.

“I am very excited to be back with Telford,” he said. “I cannot wait to get this season started. “We have a great group of core players and coaching staff that made the decision to return this season extremely easy. Let’s bring home some silverware this year.”

Tom Watkins, who is the Tigers' head coach and general manager, said Aston is an experienced player who will play a part in setting the standards.

“I am delighted to have Joe return for another season," he said. "There was never a question in my mind about him coming back.

“He is a focal point for our team. A leader, a guy that gets the team going and for me, a person that I can turn to when we have an issue.

“Joe is always in good shape, but he’s worked tremendously hard in the gym this summer with a more specific hockey plan and is in great shape right now.

“As an experienced player for this group, he is influencing the rest of the team by setting the standard of what is required, and if all the players are at his level, then we are in a great place.

“I’m excited to see what this season brings. I’m expecting perhaps a grittier version of Joe Aston than what we have seen previously with his hunger and desire to compete.”