"I’m over the moon right now" - First words from Wolves' new signing after £10m switch

The Norwegian defender signed a five-year deal following his £10million move to bolster Vitor Pereira's options at left-wing-back.

The 23-year-old has a large tattoo of a wolf on his left arm and after finalising his move to the Premier League, Wolfe believes it was meant to be.

He said: “It feels amazing. I’m so, so happy and so proud to be a part of Wolves, so I’m over the moon right now.

“I felt incredibly wanted from the second I talked to Domenico and the second I talked to the coach. Obviously, the Premier League is a big, big league, especially also in Norway.

"It’s the biggest league that people watch, so when a Premier League club came in, and Wolverhampton came in for me, I was extremely keen on joining.

“I’m really looking forward to playing for Wolverhampton in front of the fans and I can’t wait to see them.

“Personally, I think it’s pretty cool to have that surname and then to play for Wolverhampton.

“Me and my brothers have actually joked a little bit about it a couple of years ago, and now it is turning into a reality. I think it was meant to be.”

Wolves were keen to bring in another left-wing-back and at 6ft 1ins tall, Wolfe fits the bill for the physical player that Pereira wanted.

And the Norway international believes he has what it takes to impress in the English top flight.

He added: “I’m an extremely hard-working player that can run up and down the left side for 90 minutes straight. I give a lot of energy to the team, and I always do my best to help the team.

“I’m very confident. I think I have the qualities to play in the Premier League and to deliver and to perform. Also here, I will play as a wing-back, so that means I can have even more freedom to go on offensive runs, so I can’t wait.

“Two years ago, me and my family, we made a decision to go to AZ Alkmaar and to have that sort of middle step before the next big step.

“I feel very ready for that now, ready to play in the Premier League and to play and perform for Wolverhampton. I’m also very grateful for AZ for helping me a lot to make this step.”

Wolfe has not travelled to Spain to meet the rest of the squad, after finishing his medical in England, and will instead join them for training on Tuesday back at Compton.

It is then when he will be reunited with compatriot Jorgen Strand Larsen.

“I have spoken to Jorgen (about the move)," Wolfe said.

"We spoke for the first time about it a couple of weeks ago and then a couple of days ago again. He only has positive things to say about the club, about the people in the club, about the fans and about the city. So I can’t wait to see his face and train with him again.

“I’m very excited because me and Jorgen have a very good link outside of the pitch, so let’s hope to build on that together also on the pitch.

“I can’t wait to just train with the guys. I think I can train from Tuesday, I hope, and then we’ve obviously got the game on Saturday, and then the Premier League starts, so I’m ready.

“These are the games I’ve always dreamt of playing in. The fact that we can get Man City in the first game is possibly the best thing that could have happened.”