The New Saints turn their attention back to domestic action

TNS have started the season by exiting both the Champions League and the Uefa Conference League in disappointing fashion - scoring just one goal in four games in the process.

But they turn their attentions back to action at home with action in the first round of the Nathaniel MG Cup at home to Airbus UK Broughton tomorrow (2.30pm).

And Saints captain Danny Redmond said: "We're disappointed (with the European exit), but we've got a treble to go and defend and that starts against Airbus, which is one we want to go and win."

In the wake of the Cymru Premier champions' defeat to Luxembourg's FC Differdange 03 on Tuesday, boss Craig Harrison pointed to a large turnover of players at the club this summer.

And though the new-look squad is figuring out how best to operate, Redmond said the only thing missing so far is goals.

The skipper added: "Everyone has settled in quite well, everyone is mates and stuff - it's a good group in there.

"We've just got to turn them chances into goals on the pitch and hopefully things start to click."

TNS started brightly in the second leg against Differdange before the hosts came back into the match and got the crucial second goal of the tie after half-time.

"I think we had quite a few chances in the first half, and if we score them it's a different game," added Redmond. "I think we were on top, but at this level you need to take them chances, but the lads worked really hard, left everything out there.

"They are disappointed today, but we've got to go again."

The Saints won the Nathaniel MG Cup by beating Aberystwyth Town 1-0 in last season's final before going on to add the Cymru Premier title and JD Welsh Cup to their trophy cabinet.

