Shropshire Star
Close

Shrewsbury Town v Bromley - Ollie Westbury's predicted XI

After more than a month of pre-season training Michael Appleton has had six friendlies to fine-tune his Shrewsbury Town side.

Plus
By Ollie Westbury
Published
Last updated
Supporting image for story: Shrewsbury Town v Bromley - Ollie Westbury's predicted XI
Anthony Scully of Shrewsbury Town

The first starting XI of the year is always an intriguing one. Pre-season has seen Salop play in a 3-5-2 formation, and that is expected to be the way they line up against Bromley this weekend as they kick-start their League Two season. 

Our Shrewsbury Town reporter, Ollie Westbury, has picked his team for their fourth-tier opener. 

Ollie Westbury's Shrewsbury Town predicted team
Ollie Westbury's Shrewsbury Town predicted team

Similar stories

Most popular