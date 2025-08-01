Shrewsbury Town v Bromley - Ollie Westbury's predicted XI
After more than a month of pre-season training Michael Appleton has had six friendlies to fine-tune his Shrewsbury Town side.
Plus
Published
Last updated
The first starting XI of the year is always an intriguing one. Pre-season has seen Salop play in a 3-5-2 formation, and that is expected to be the way they line up against Bromley this weekend as they kick-start their League Two season.
Our Shrewsbury Town reporter, Ollie Westbury, has picked his team for their fourth-tier opener.