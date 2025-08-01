New West Brom boss anticipating first taste of The Hawthorns

The Baggies contest their first friendly in front of a Hawthorns crowd since the summer of 2022 on Saturday as Spanish side Rayo Vallecano make the visit.

Home friendlies are less common and will provide Mason's squad, as well as supporters, a warm-up before the visit of former boss Valerien Ismael and his Blackburn side in the Championship seven days later.

Just two of Albion's five friendlies so far this summer have been in front of supporters - defeats at League One sides Blackpool and Lincoln over the last two Saturdays - and Mason is hoping to bring the energy in front of the home faithful.

"Being in front of our home fans is going to be nice," Mason said.

"It’s a nice feeling and hopefully we can put on a performance that brings them energy."

Friendlies at a club's stadium are less commonplace in the modern game in part due to levels of cost when it comes to staffing fixtures, for example the stewarding that comes with staging any friendly.

Most public opportunities to cheer the Baggies in recent pre-seasons have come down the ranks of the Football League, where Cheltenham, Burton, Salford and Bolton have been haunts, among others.

Mason's side have also contested warm-up fixtures against Port Vale - at Albion's Walsall training base - a fixture in Austria against Ukraine's Dynamo Kyiv and a contest with Premier League Fulham at the Cottagers' training ground. They have resulted in a win, draw and defeat respectively.

La Liga outfit Vallecano secured an eighth-placed finish in Spain's top flight last term, which is their highest effort in more than a decade. The Madrid side also tackle Premier League new-boys Sunderland in their tour on these shores.

As it stands just the East Stand will be open for the 1pm kick-off, with tickets available at £10 for adults and £5 for under-17s.

"Of course, naturally there is excitement," Mason added. "Pre-season serves many purposes. I think when you are starting something new, you try and accelerate that as quickly as possible, but then you understand that the games come thick and fast once it starts.

"I feel it's always a very difficult and very tight league. It's exciting. You obviously need to start the season well and build up momentum."