AFC Telford snap up mystery trialist after first-half hat-trick

George, 23, was released by FC Halifax Town after an injury-hit finale to his time with the Shaymen but made an instant impression on Bucks boss Kevin Wilkin while a trialist last weekend.

The former Albion and Birmingham City academy youngster was an unnamed trialist as Telford routed Connah's Quay Nomads 6-1 in a behind-closed-doors friendly at Wolves' Compton training ground.

George lit up the contest with a first-half hat-trick despite not even training with the Bucks previously. He then featured on Tuesday evening at SEAH Stadium as Telford were edged out 2-1 by Hednesford Town.

Wilkin, whose side kick off their National League North campaign at King's Lynn Town on August 9, said: "It was the first time he'd been in with us, and he scored a hat trick.

"He showed some really bright moments, and he's a little bit different to what we've got at the moment and, as we know, finding good strikers isn't the easiest thing.

"Hopefully we can work with Adan and progress his game."

George earned a move to Yorkshire outfit Halifax, of the National League, in January 2024 after short but prolific stints with both Alvechurch and Rushall Olympic.

He netted three times in 15 games in the remainder of his debut campaign but found goals tougher to come by last term and ended the season sidelined following surgery on an injured quadricep.

The Bucks boss is hopeful George can provide some welcome competition and depth to goalscoring talisman Matty Stenson in the frontline.

Wilkin added: "He's had a good period out injured towards the end of last season, which kind of knocked him back a little bit, but I think he showed on Saturday that he’s bright and fit, and we got a good glimpse of that again tonight.

“We need extra players to complement what Matty (Stenson) is doing. Adan is still learning and will grow and improve.

"He’s the right sort of age, and hopefully his best years are ahead of him. We need competition for places, whatever that looks like, and we have a bit more depth about us now than we had at this time last season.”