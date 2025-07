The 23-year-old is set to join from Dutch side AZ Alkmaar for just under £10million and is set to have his medical soon.

Norway's defender #05 David Moller Wolfe celebrates scoring the opening goal during the 2026 World Cup Group I qualifier football match between Israel and Norway, in Debrecen, Hungary, on March 25, 2025. (Photo by Attila KISBENEDEK / AFP) (Photo by ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP via Getty Images)