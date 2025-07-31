The former Wolves and Walsall man on his part in the Wrexham Hollywood story and what comes next

But for former Wolves and Walsall midfielder Anthony Forde, his journey so far, from the small village of Ballingarry in County Limerick to the Premier League, has been quite the story.

A script, perhaps befitting for consideration from Ryan Reynolds and Ryan McElhenney, stars of Hollywood stage and screen and owners of Wrexham, where Forde spent a hugely enjoyable three years.

Perhaps none more so than the night of April 18th, 2023.

Several months previously, and just a few weeks after the joy of the birth of their son Paddy, Forde’s partner and now wife, Laura, had been diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour after a routine MRI scan.

They were told that the worst case scenario was a grade 3 or 4 tumour. And that she might not have very long to live. At the same time, he was already dealing with the news that his brother Kevin had been diagnosed with leukaemia.

Forde immediately took some time away from football. ‘Personal reasons’ was the explanation for the public as the young family somehow tried to come to terms with their world being torn apart. But at Wrexham, they stick together. And Reynolds and McElhanney, were straight on the front foot to step up to help.

As Forde explains: “It was a tough time, the worst time, as you can probably imagine.

“We had been told the worst case scenario, but while we were waiting for the biopsy results, the owners were speaking to us all the time, and suggested we got a second opinion.

“They put us in touch with a leading American neurosurgeon, and his prognosis was far more positive, which helped put our minds at rest a little bit.

“And when the biopsy results finally came back, it was the best news we could have wished for – a grade one tumour which was benign.”

That news came on the day of April 18th, 2023. Having returned to training following several weeks' absence, Forde was selected for his first start in seven weeks for Wrexham’s home game with Yeovil in the National League. It was a crucial night in the race for promotion, and Forde broke the deadlock on the hour mark to spark a 3-0 win which took the Red Dragons to within a win of returning to the Football League. Which they ultimately achieved.

A script for any Hollywood actor or director to be proud of.

“We went to the hospital to get the results in the morning, and I played in the game in the evening,” Forde recalls.

The Forde wedding, with his former Wolves landlords Andy and Sue Biddle.

“I managed to score the first goal - I don’t get that many - and everyone still speaks now about how big that goal was as we just had to win that game.

“It was crazy, but everything that went on in those weeks, and throughout my time at Wrexham, has left me with such a strong connection to everyone there.

“We had the back-to-back promotions from the National League up to League One, and the owners were amazing for me when we went through that awful time.

“Ryan and Rob might be known as film stars known the world over, but they are such normal people, and so kind and generous, and the manager Phil Parkinson was amazing to me as well.

“The fans were all so supportive, which we will forever appreciate, and when I look back, I feel so fortunate that I was at Wrexham when all those issues were going on.

As legendary musician Bob Marley once said: ‘You never know how strong you are until being strong is your only choice.’

That was certainly the case for the Forde’s as they coped with what was initially a life-threatening diagnosis, so soon after becoming parents.

But while it feels almost ridiculous to compare the devastating uncertainty of that family trauma to building a career in football, it is clear that a strong mentality has never been an issue for Forde, even from a very young age.

The first ever youngster from Ballingarry AFC to make the move to the professional ranks overseas, Forde had already spent time with Blackburn, Derby and Aston Villa, as well as Wolves, before deciding to head to Molineux.

He had been spotted playing for the Republic of Ireland Under-15s against Wales, after which he was offered a trial before impressing sufficiently to be offered a scholarship with the Academy.

It was also the identity of his host family, Sue and Andy Biddle, who looked after Forde, which made the decision to cross the Irish Sea for a new life - at the age of just 15 - a far more straightforward one.

“One of the main reasons I signed with Wolves and moved over at such a young age was because of how Sue and Andy looked after me during my trial,” he explains.