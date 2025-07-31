The eight youngsters used by Michael Appleton during Shrewsbury's pre-season campaign

Michael Appleton has brought in a number of new additions to prepare his Salop side for life in League Two.

However, the Shrewsbury boss has utilised a number of the club's young talents in their handful of pre-season outings so far.

And with the new season approaching this weekend - Salop fans may see a handful of those youngsters make up their League Two squads over the course of the campaign.

Here is a look at some of the youngsters who have appeared in pre-season:

Reuben Falding

Defender Falding has been part of the Salop under 18 set up since signing a scholarship at the club.

He appeared in the opening behind closed doors friendly at Stoke City - and has played a part in the majority of Salop's pre-season friendlies across the summer.

Will Gray

Gray is one of the younger academy talents to feature in pre-season - only being a first year scholar at the club.

Will Gray in action for Salop against Bolton

But he has impressed. He has appeared since the first pre-season outing at Stoke City - and came off the bench to bag his first senior goal in the recent defeat to Bolton.

Ollie Hall

Hall is another of the younger players, having penned his scholarship deal at the club at the back end of 2024.

A key figure for the club's under 18 side, he picked second half appearance against Stoke and has gone on to feature in a handful of the other friendlies.

Jack Loughran

One of the more senior Salop players to feature in pre-season, Loughran has had a number of chances to impress Appleton.

The midfielder has been around the Salop squad for some time - as he was handed his senior debut in the EFL Trophy back in 2023.

And the 18-year-old heads into this campaign with a full year of senior football under his belt - having spent last season at Whitchurch Alport.

Isaac England

England was one of the stories of late last season - when he was handed a professional debut by Appleton against Northampton Town.

It was a big moment for the youngster, who has been at the club since the age of five, and has risen through the ranks.

The midfielder netted in the recent pre-season win over Leamington - and is one who could have really staked a claim to be a firm part of Appleton's plans this season.

Karsten Cairns

Another who has been out for first team experience, Cairns spent time at Market Drayton Town last season.

Karsten Cairns in action for Shrewsbury youth side

He got a number of senior appearances under his belt - and has returned to feature in Appleton's pre-season plans.

Joe Morris

The 18-year-old defender has also benefitted from first team experience - having had a spell with AFC Telford United last season.

It is a well trodden path for youngsters to head to the Bucks and come back to fight for a place in the first team.

And that is what Morris will be looking to do - having appeared in pre-season for Salop.

Haydn Lewis

Striker Lewis has also been in and around the first team squad during their pre-season fixtures.

Lewis has followed a different path to other academy graduates, having signed for Salop from Welsh side Newtown back in early 2023.

The striker was part of the successful Salop side that reached the PDL Final last year.