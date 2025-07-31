Shropshire swimmer Ollie Morgan knocked out in 200m heats at World Championships

The 22-year-old from Bishop’s Castle, who finished an impressive fifth in the 100m event, was unable to deliver the same over the longer distance in Singapore.

Morgan finished sixth in his heat in a time of one minute, 57.57 seconds which was only good enough to place him 21st quickest overall. Only the top-16 progressed through to the semi-finals.

The experience will still have been a valuable one for Morgan, who favours the shorter 100m event.

He is expected to be back in action on Sunday, the final day of competition, as part of the men’s 4x100m medley relay team.