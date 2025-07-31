Permanent move for Wolves loanee revealed if promotion secured

The 23-year-old moved to the Championship side on a season-long loan earlier this summer after falling out of favour under Vitor Pereira at Wolves.

Doyle was keen to play and was unlikely to get many opportunities at Wolves next season, as Birmingham, Wrexham and newly-promoted Premier League side Sunderland all chased his signature.

Blues won that race and Doyle will move there permanently next year if they can achieve back-to-back promotions, it has been revealed.

It is understood that the loan move included a clause for a permanent switch in the region of £10million, which will be triggered if Birmingham achieve a return to the top flight in 2025/26.