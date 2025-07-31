Liam Keen comment: Wolves rolling the dice with lack of summer business

The club have so far brought just two new players in and to this point have only played with one in pre-season, as Jhon Arias joined up with the team today (Thursday).

From a squad that has lost important players like Matheus Cunha, Rayan Ait-Nouri and Nelson Semedo - and to a lesser extent Pablo Sarabia - that is not enough.

Results in pre-season are not important, but in four matches Wolves are yet to win and have lost two. More alarmingly, across those four matches, performances have shown there is clearly work to do.

Some disillusioned fans have begun to surmise that Wolves will not bring any more signings in at all this summer, but that is not the case.

The club is confident that they will get the signings that Vitor Pereira needs and are they targeting four more additions - at both wing-back positions, a new midfielder and another forward.

However, the timing of these deals is far from ideal.

Pereira, like all managers, wanted his squad ready for pre-season. Wolves rarely have that in place, but the summer trend of late August deals serves no-one.

The new signings have less time to adapt, the head coach has to navigate early fixtures without a complete squad and the club may end up overpaying for players later in the window.