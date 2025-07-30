Shrewsbury Town's possession desire as midfielder makes 'Manchester City' point

Town's management of Michael Appleton and O'Donnell are preparing the side for Saturday's kick off in League Two at home to Bromley following relegation from the third tier last term.

It is a new era for the club after a decade in the division above and also under a new coaching staff after Appleton's initial March appointment.

Appleton, as well as director of football Micky Moore, have focused summer recruitment on attracting "leaders" to Croud Meadow and the club are confident they have added those. On top of that, the head coach is looking to an identity and style to excite supporters.

"We definitely want to be more possession-based, get into scoring areas, get final-third entries," Town assistant O'Donnell told Sky Sports. "We want the fans to see our identity. Players that come to us will be given the freedom to go out and play.

"If you keep jumping from one contrasting style to another, I do not think anyone has stability. The club needs an identity. And they will see some positive, attractive football, for sure.

"It has been a difficult few years for the club but we are keen to put all that behind us. Everybody is singing from the same hymn sheet with a real belief and an understanding that while it is not going to happen overnight, we are backing ourselves to succeed."

O'Donnell and Appleton have previously worked together at Lincoln, Blackpool and Charlton and the duo over overseen some victories and impressive displays during pre-season.

Experienced new recruit Sam Clucas, the midfielder who brings a shed-load of nous to the squad, spoke of his optimism on a possession style.

"Look, we're not Man City. We're not going to be doing that all season," said Clucas, 34.

“But it gives us a different dimension. I think we did it really well in the game against Kidderminster. We played out.

"We've been working on it for the last four or five weeks. Trust me. We know where each other is. We know what we're trying to do, and hopefully that will bring the three points.

"When the time is on to play, we have created some really good chances. Breaking through the lines, working from back to front.

"And this season is going to be no different."