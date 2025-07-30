Pre-season: Wolves 1 Lens 3 - Report

Kick-off was delayed by 15 minutes at the Pallet-Track Bescot Stadium, but when it finally got under way Wolves started well with some high pressing and attacking intent down the flanks.

An excellent Jean-Ricner Bellegarde free-kick caused some issues when Emmanuel Agbadou and Toti Gomes attacked it, but Lens defended it well.

WALSALL, ENGLAND - JULY 30: Hugo Bueno of Wolverhampton Wanderers runs with the ball during the pre-season friendly match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and RC Lens at Pallet-Track Bescot Stadium on July 30, 2025 in Walsall, England. (Photo by Wolverhampton Wanderers FC/Wolves via Getty Images)

After a quiet lull in the game, Wolves put together a lovely move when Jorgen Strand Larsen chested the ball down to Fer Lopez, who backheeled the ball back to the striker, but he was leaning back as he fired over the bar.

Lens midfielder Adrien Thomasson was booked after a couple tense moments with Joao Gomes, as players started to fly into tackles and make tactical fouls on the transition.

Shortly after, another tactical foul on Lopez resulted in Morgan Guilavogui getting booked.

A clever poke over the Lens defence from Agbadou was almost reached by Larsen, as he stretched to get to it before the goalkeeper.

WALSALL, ENGLAND - JULY 30: Samson Baidoo of RC Lens battles for possession with Jean-Ricner Bellegarde of Wolverhampton Wanderers during the pre-season friendly match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and RC Lens at Pallet-Track Bescot Stadium on July 30, 2025 in Walsall, England. (Photo by Wolverhampton Wanderers FC/Wolves via Getty Images)

That was the last major action of the half as both teams entered the break with a 0-0 stalemate.

Lens missed a sitter at the start of the second half when Tom Pouilly beat Hugo Bueno to the ball and crossed for Wesley Said at the back post, who fired over from close range.

Wolves then upped the intensity and were dangerous through Bellegarde and Rodrigo Gomes, without creating any real chances.

WALSALL, ENGLAND - JULY 30: Wolverhampton Wanderers Joao Gomez and RC Lens Fode Sylla in action during the pre-season friendly match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and RC Lens at Pallet-Track Bescot Stadium on July 30, 2025 in Walsall, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

And Lens took advantage when Said gave them the lead. H.Bueno failed to stop the cross on the right flank and the forward beat his Wolves marker at the near post to finish beyond Dan Bentley.

Wolves made a number of chances but did not improve, as Lens doubled their lead. Deiver Machado took aim from distance and managed to find the back of the net.

Seko Fofana was then played in and Bentley made a save, as Wolves struggled.

Wolves got themselves back into the game when Goncalo Guedes picked the ball up, brushed off some challenges and finished into the bottom corner.

But Wolves' revival was short lived as Lens scored a third instantly. Said crossed from the right and Machado beat his man to finish from close range.

With no time added on at the end of the 90 minutes, Wolves were deservedly beaten 3-1 after a poor defensive display.

Wolves team

Sa (Bentley, 45), Hoever (R.Gomes, 45), Doherty, Agbadou (S.Bueno, 62), Toti, H.Bueno (Lima, 62), Andre (Kalajdzic, 82), J.Gomes (Munetsi, 62), Lopez (Guedes, 62), Bellegarde (Chirewa, 62), Larsen (Hwang, 62).

Subs not used: Johnstone, Mane.