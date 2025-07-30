New Shrewsbury Town team-mates looking to tune-in as star capture makes 'off the cuff' claim
Former Premier League midfielder Sam Clucas has outlined how he is working to ensure Shrewsbury can play "off the cuff" football come the new season.
By Lewis Cox
Clucas, 34, once moved from Hull, with whom he was relegated, to another top-flight outfit Swansea in a deal worth around £16million.
The Lincoln-born midfielder has enjoyed a stellar career having worked his way up through the Football League - starting at the old Hereford United and Mansfield - before making it to the top flight.
His free transfer signing this summer is a high-profile capture for Town boss Michael Appleton and Clucas is expected to play a big role as Shrewsbury look to make an impact in League Two this term, with the season under way on Saturday.