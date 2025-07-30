New Shrewsbury Town team-mates looking to tune-in as star capture makes 'off the cuff' claim

Clucas, 34, once moved from Hull, with whom he was relegated, to another top-flight outfit Swansea in a deal worth around £16million.

The Lincoln-born midfielder has enjoyed a stellar career having worked his way up through the Football League - starting at the old Hereford United and Mansfield - before making it to the top flight.

His free transfer signing this summer is a high-profile capture for Town boss Michael Appleton and Clucas is expected to play a big role as Shrewsbury look to make an impact in League Two this term, with the season under way on Saturday.