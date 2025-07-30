'Excited' Shropshire star Ollie Morgan shifting focus to 200m at World Championships

The 22-year-old swam the second fastest time of his career in Singapore on Tuesday to finish fifth in a high-quality 100m final.

And the Bishop’s Castle ace was determined to make the most of his limited time to recover, before the heats of the 200m begin on Thursday.

Morgan told Aquatics GB: “It’s about staying in control and really prioritising that rest and recovery, fuelling the body well and going in with an open mind, thinking it is day one again.

“It is definitely easy to be mentally fatigued, I guess. You have been in such a high pressure environment with a final, semi-final and heats.

“It’s about re-setting, going again and looking at it as a new challenge. Tuesday was really fun, a great experience. I’m looking forward to the rest of the week.”

Morgan was second at the turn but unable to keep up with the medal winners down the stretch, who all finished in a time under 52 seconds.

He continued: “It’s probably the fastest field in the event there has ever been, so just to have a lane in the final was a really good accomplishment.

“I knew I needed to try something different, just to get in the race from the get-go. I was out pretty fast to the 50 and then paid the price on the back 25.

“But it is having that exposure, trying something new on an occasion like that, it is a new experience and I have no regrets.”

Morgan finished eighth in last year’s Olympic 100m final and Tuesday’s result continued the rise of a swimmer who first came to prominence just two years ago, when he won the 50, 100 and 200m British titles.

He has received huge support both at home and in the Far East, with his parents and sister having travelled out to cheer him on.

Asked about their backing, he said: “It’s everything. Being able to look up in the crowd and give them a wave before you race, give them a smile when you finish, is really special.

“I met up with them on Tuesday night after the final and got on the train with them.

“It’s really special to have them here, supporting me, supporting the team. It is just nice to look up in the crowd and see a GB flag, knowing you have some really close support.

“They are always kitted out in ‘Go Ollie’ T-shirts and GB bucket hats.”

Asked if he had supplied the T-Shirts, Morgan smiled: “No, they sorted those themselves.

“We have a big clan of people at home with ‘Go Ollie’ T-shirts. I get sent photos of people wearing them, which is really special.”