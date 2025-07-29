Wolves goalkeeper targeting 'meaningful' 2025/26 contribution

The goalkeeper plays a big role off the pitch as part of the leadership team but has only played 12 times in two-and-a-half seasons at Wolves.

His goal is to take the number one shirt, but he admits the team must come first and that he will have a 'meaningful' impact regardless of whether he plays.

"Part of my answer is going to be the team to be successful and me to be a part of that team," Bentley said when asked what he considers a successful 2025/26 season to be.

"If I can have an important role in that team, then perfect for me.

"As long as I keep performing in training and doing as much as I can to keep myself in that space, in that environment, then the best scenario for me would be play as many games as possible.