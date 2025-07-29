Albion have already fielded interest in the likes of Mikey Johnston before that deal to Flamengo collapsed.

Tom Fellows has again received reported interest - while other players have been linked with clubs.

Now fresh reports have claimed at Albion have received a £3m bid for midfielder Ousmane Diakite.

Signed from TSV Hartburg in Austria last summer for a free transfer - Diakite played a bit part role for much of the season but did impress on the odd start he made during the campaign.

The 24-year-old made nine starts and 13 substitute appearances for Albion last season.

He has featured heavily in pre-season in the absence of Jayson Molumby - and scored in the defeat to Blackpool.

But now it looks as though his services are being wanted elsewhere - with reports claiming that Saudi Arabian side Al Qadsiah have submitted a £3m offer to Albion.

The reports have also claimed that the Baggies midfielder has been attracting the attention of other clubs in France and Italy.

Al Qadsiah are one of the top sides in Saudi Arabia, having finished fourth in the Saudi Pro League behind big hitters Al-Ittihad, Al Nassr and Al Hilal.