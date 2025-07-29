Cole was signed as a free agent last summer following his departure from Barnsley - having scored 34 goals in 115 games for the Oakwell club.

At Albion he did not come in as the first choice striker - and that is how his career at The Hawthorns has transpired so far.

Cole has made 15 substitute appearances in all competitions and his yet to make a start.

He did score off the bench in the friendly defeat against Lincoln on Saturday - and has appeared in all pre-season outings.

However, his future looks set to be elsewhere.

Last week it was stated that Albion are prepared to let Cole depart this summer - and there were claims his former club Barnsley were showing interest.

Following that, it was also reported the Express & Star that Cole is willing to remain at the club and fight for his place.

Now according to fresh reports, Darren Moore's Port Vale have emerged as a potential front runner to land Cole.

The Albion legend is reportedly keen to land Cole in a bid to bolster his side's front line - following their promotion to League One.

Cole has 'known his role'

Cole came in at Albion last summer having a limited amount of Championship experience - and at a time when the club needed forward reinforcements.

Despite the odd impressive cameo, he doesn't seem to have done enough to push for a starting place.

But last season, former Baggies boss Carlos Corberan outlined how Cole saw his role in the team, after arriving on a free transfer.

In October 2024, he said: "When you move from League One, not being a young player – he has a lot of experience – having a small experience in the Championship with not many minutes, having made more impact in League One, when you move to West Bromwich, to a club who made the play-offs...he understands his role in the team.

“What happens after – I never know. I am more open to see how they are growing. It is not an easy situation for him because he is not having minutes and every player wants to play. But when you have a lot of possibilities you manage the minutes in what you think is the best way for the team.”