Shropshire swimmer happy after fifth-placed world championship finish

The 22-year-old from Bishop’s Castle was well in contention for a medal after turning in second place during the 100 metre backstroke final in Singapore.

But he was unable to maintain the pace down the home straight, eventually touching home in a time of 52.37 seconds.

South Africa’s Pieter Coetze took gold in a time of 51.85, narrowly edging out Italy’s Thomas Ceccon and France’s Yohann Ndoye-Brouard, who both also dipped under the 52-second mark.

Morgan, who broke his own British record when he swam 52.12 at this year’s national championships, focused on the positives after another strong performance on the international stage.

He said: “I'm definitely happy. Obviously it's not a PB or anything but I think to be improving through the rounds is super promising - and fifth in the world, I can't complain with that.

“(Behind the blocks) I think I just had the race plan going through my head, you know, but also just taking in the crowd, taking in the moment.

“There are not many occasions you get to race the best in the world in the world finals, it's all good fun and I loved the experience.”

Morgan will be back in action on Thursday when he races in the heats of the 200m backstroke, with the 50m event to follow at the weekend.