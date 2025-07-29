Shrewsbury Town confident summer work under Michael Appleton is paying off
Experienced defender Mal Benning believes Shrewsbury Town are seeing the fruits of their labour from Michael Appleton's pre-season.
Town signed off from six pre-season friendlies with an encouraging and deserved 2-2 draw against Premier League new-boys Burnley.
Benning, 31, played for the final 10 minutes against the Clarets and is vying for a place on the left side of defence against the long-serving George Nurse.
Town racked up victories against Championship Stoke in a behind-closed-doors fixture, as well as non-league opposition in the shape of Leamington, AFC Telford United and Kidderminster Harriers. League One side Bolton were eye-catching as they inflicted a 5-2 defeat on Appleton's side, before Town impressed to secure a well-earned draw against the Clarets.
"You cannot read too much into it from a results perspective," said Benning, who has 95 appearances for the club in two seasons.