Dave Edwards: Shrewsbury finish pre-season strong ahead of League Two campaign

He has played under Michael Appleton before at Lincoln, where he probably had his most prolific spell.

I played against him on a number of occasions and he is a pacey winger who can play across all the front positions, and he played through the middle against Burnley at the weekend.

At 26 he is at a good age and although he has had injury problems in recent years, he is a calculated risk. If he had been fully fit and playing, he probably wouldn't be looking at Shrewsbury Town, with all due respect.

But I have a lot of faith in the medical teams. They will have done their due diligence and while you can't guarantee any player is going to stay fit, I'm sure we will see a lot of football from Scully.

I think he's a player who's better than League Two level, so it's another wonderful addition.

It sounds like he's had a really good pre-season and I think he can add something a little bit different to the forward line for Shrewsbury this year.

Town finished pre-season strongly with a good result against Burnley at the weekend.