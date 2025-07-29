Dave Edwards: Lethargic Wolves in need of summer signings

You never quite know how hard the lads are working in training. Under Nuno, when he first came to the club, we were going into pre-season games absolutely shattered.

He didn't care about how we looked, he wanted to work us hard in training and he wanted us to be tired in games. It's all part of building up fitness, ready for that first game of the season.

So, at times, it can look a little bit lethargic and performances may lack a little bit of intensity.

All managers do it in different ways and all place different levels of importance on pre-season matches and Wolves won't be peaking until they get to the last friendly against Celta Vigo.

With that in mind, I don't want to read too much into the performances, but against Stoke it was a bit lacklustre.

The one worrying thing for me is that up until the last 10 minutes or so, we really lacked any sort of cutting edge in the final third.

After losing Matheus Cunha and Rayan Ait-Nouri, Wolves fans will be worrying about where the creativity will come from. We've struggled previously when that pair were not in the team.

Fer Lopez had some good spells in the game, particularly in the first half. He had one chance on his left foot and in general the pockets of space he picks up are very clever.